Faulk scored a goal on three shots, logged three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Faulk's goal snapped his season-worst seven-game point drought. It also gave the Blues a 3-2 lead, though they couldn't maintain it. Long dry spells are uncommon for the 30-year-old defenseman, who still has a strong five goals, 19 points, 89 shots on net, 67 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 34 contests. He continues to see top-four minutes and time on the second power-play unit, so he should be in a good position to bounce back from his slump.