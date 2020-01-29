Blues' Justin Faulk: Fires three shots on net
Faulk recorded three shots and a plus-2 rating over 21:05 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flames.
Faulk is still minus-4 on the season but he's trying to climb out of the hole. The 27-year-old blueliner is enjoying increased opportunities in January, as he's averaging 22:12 per game during the month but has produced just one point. Faulk's fantasy value remains low, and he's in danger of finishing below 30 points for the first time since the 2012-13 lockout season.
