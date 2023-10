Faulk posted an assist and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Faulk has averaged 23:35 of ice time through four games. He finally marked his first point with a secondary assist on Jake Neighbours' goal in the second period. Last season, the 31-year-old blueliner racked up a career-high 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists). Despite the slow start, Faulk could approach that total again considering his consistent ice time and presence on the power play.