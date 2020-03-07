Play

Blues' Justin Faulk: Game-time call Sunday

Faulk (upper body) will be a game-time decision Sunday in Chicago, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Even if Faulk can't go Sunday, he'll likely be able to play in the second leg of St. Louis' back-to-back set Monday against the Panthers. Expect definitive word on his status to come down closer to puck drop Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories