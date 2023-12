Faulk logged an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Faulk has slowed down a bit with just two assists and a minus-5 rating over his last seven contests. He opened November with nine assists over 11 games. The 31-year-old blueliner remains a steady all-around contributor with 12 points (all helpers), 48 shots on net, 34 hits, 57 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating across 25 outings this season.