Faulk recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Sharks.

Faulk set up Ryan O'Reilly for the third goal between the two teams in a span of 2:02 early in the third period. This gave the Blues a 6-5 lead at the time. Faulk has only nine points in 21 contests this season, but he's added 55 shots on net, a plus-15 rating, 15 PIM, 57 hits and 23 blocked shots to provide a well-rounded stat line.