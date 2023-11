Faulk logged an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Lightning.

Faulk has six helpers over his last six games, going scoreless in just one of those outings. The defenseman also sports a plus-11 rating over that span. He's yet to score a goal, but he has seven helpers, a plus-12 rating, 24 shots on net, 22 hits, 37 blocked shots and six PIM through 14 contests overall while filling a top-four role.