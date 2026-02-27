Faulk logged two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Faulk has been distributing apples well lately, earning 10 assists over his last nine outings. The 33-year-old defenseman is having a strong year overall with 32 points -- matching his total from last season -- in 58 appearances. He's added 44 hits, 99 blocked shots, 112 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-1 rating in a top-four role.