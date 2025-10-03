Blues' Justin Faulk: Gets stitches Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Faulk got stitches and may need dental work after taking a stick to the mouth in Thursday's preseason game versus the Senators, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
It's unclear at this time if Faulk will miss any time due to the injury. The Blues' preseason finale is Saturday in Chicago, and they begin the regular season next Thursday at home versus the Wild. Assuming he can suit up, Faulk is projected to play on the second pairing at even strength while seeing time in all situations.
