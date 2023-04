Faulk had a goal and an assist in the Blues' 4-2 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Faulk earned his fifth multi-point game in the span of seven contests, and he's collected three goals and 11 points in that span. That's pushed him up to 11 markers and 46 points in 78 outings in 2022-23. Faulk is just three points shy of his career high, which he set in 2014-15.