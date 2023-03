Faulk tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Kings.

Faulk cut the Kings' lead to 5-2 early in the second period, one-timing a shot from the point that beat Pheonix Copley. Faulk would add an assist later in the frame on Jordan Kyrou's power-play tally. Faulk now has four points in his last two games after logging two assists Saturday in Anaheim. The 31-year-old blueliner is up to 39 points (nine goals, 30 assists) with a minus-13 rating through 73 games this season.