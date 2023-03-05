Faulk notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Faulk continues to bring steady offense from the back end -- he has two goals and four helpers over his last seven outings. The 30-year-old defenseman helped out on a Robert Thomas goal in this contest. Faulk is up to 32 points, 157 shots on net, 101 hits, 103 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 62 appearances. He's not a perfect all-around fantasy blueliner, but he's a positive force in most areas.