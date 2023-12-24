Faulk contributed a goal and an assist in the Blues' 7-5 win over Chicago on Saturday.

Faulk's marker late in the third period put St. Louis up 6-5. It was the defenseman's first game-winning goal of the season and the 32nd of his career. That puts him in a tie with Kris Letang for 23rd place in the all-time defensemen GWG list. In 2023-24, Faulk has supplied two goals and 17 points in 33 outings. The 31-year-old has been particularly effective recently, collecting two goals and five points over his last five appearances.