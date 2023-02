Faulk scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

His eighth goal of the season tied the game with 2:27 remaining to force overtime. Faulk jammed the loose puck through a crowded crease after Alexei Toropchenko took the puck hard to the net. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last four games and 30 on the season. It's the eighth season Faulk has delivered at least 30 points.