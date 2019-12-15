Blues' Justin Faulk: Ices frantic comeback

Faulk scored the game-winning goal on five shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Faulk's tally at 17:34 of the third period gave the Blues their first lead of the night, fully erasing a previous 3-0 deficit. The defenseman has struggled to adjust to his new team, with just nine points, 67 shots on goal and a minus-5 rating in 34 contests this season. His 0.26 points-per-game are currently a career low, but he has two points in his last two outings. Perhaps he's on the verge of heating up, but fantasy owners will want to see more proof from the 27-year-old.