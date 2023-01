Faulk supplied a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Faulk was the secondary distributor on the Blues' first goal, helping him to his seventh man-advantage point through 47 games. That was the defenseman's total through 76 contests last season, as Faulk continues to quarterback the No.1 unit. He has six goals, 18 assists and a minus-6 rating on the season.