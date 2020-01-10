Blues' Justin Faulk: Launches three shots
Faulk directed three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.
Faulk's on a six-game pointless streak, but he had chances to break through in this outing. It's been a slow offensive season for Faulk, as he's produced 12 points through 45 games just one year after a 35-point campaign.
