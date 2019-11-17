Blues' Justin Faulk: Light production in The Lou

Faulk fired three shots on net and dished out three hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Faulk posted five straight seasons with 30-plus points before being traded to St. Louis and signing a long-term extension. The Blues haven't seen the same production, as Faulk has yet to light the lamp and has just six helpers through 21 contests, putting him on pace for 23 points. According to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, coach Craig Berube attributes Faulk's slow start to playing with a new squad and in a new role. Faulk was a consistent top-four defenseman in Carolina, but now he rotates and even spends time on the bottom pairing, averaging 20:22 per contest. Whether the 27-year-old's able to contribute more offensively going forward remains to be seen, but his 52.1 Corsi For percentage is a reason for optimism.