Blues' Justin Faulk: Likely to go Monday
Contrary to a previous report, Faulk (upper body) will be a game-time call for Monday's game against the Panthers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Faulk was expected to sit out the contest, however, coach Craig Berube said Faulk will take warmups and is expected to play. The 27-year-old would be a nice boost to the lineup after missing the past two games. Expect the official word on Faulk's status prior to Monday's 8:00 ET puck drop.
