Faulk posted an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Faulk has been steady on offense lately with two goals and five assists over his last eight games, though he also has a minus-5 rating in that span. The 30-year-old defenseman set up the first of Pavel Buchnevich's two goals in the game. Faulk is up to 33 points, 160 shots on net, 104 blocked shots, 101 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 63 contests overall.