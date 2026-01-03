Faulk potted a goal, recorded a block and served two PIM in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Faulk found the back of the net just over five minutes into the second period to give the Blues a 2-1 lead. He five goals and one assist in his last 10 appearances. After scoring just six times over the previous two seasons, he has bounced back to 11 markers through 42 games this season. The 33-year-old blueliner also offers strong category coverage with 21 points, 79 shots on goal, 35 hits and 81 blocked shots. His scoring potential and overall track record give him a high floor in fantasy, granting him starting value across most formats.