Faulk scored a goal, recorded a hit and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Faulk found the back of the net for the first time since Oct. 21, when he scored a goal in a 2-1 loss to the Kings. The defenseman has notched only five points this season, and even though he plays on the power-play unit, Faulk ultimately doesn't carry much fantasy upside in most formats. He has five points (two goals, three assists) in 12 games.