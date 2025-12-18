Faulk scored a goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Jets.

Faulk tallied at 13:17 of the second period, and that was all the support Joel Hofer needed to get the Blues a win. The 33-year-old Faulk has two goals and three assists over his last six outings, a productive stretch that was preceded by a six-game slump. For the season, the blueliner has generally been better than last year, racking up eight goals, 18 points, 63 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 31 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 35 appearances.