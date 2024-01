Faulk (lower body) remains day-to-day and isn't expected to play Thursday versus Vancouver, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

The Blues are hoping Faulk will be able to resume skating within the next few days, at which point the team should be able to establish a more concrete timetable for his return. The 31-year-old defender has picked up two goals and 17 points through 35 games in a top-four role this year.