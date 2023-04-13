Faulk recorded an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

The Blues will not be in the playoffs, but Faulk's been playing like everything is on the line. He's popped off based on a four-game point streak comprised of a goal and five assists, and that's helped the veteran blueliner establish a new career high with 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) through 81 contests. Faulk remains a fine complementary option to the league's elite cast of defensemen, and there's plenty of significance in the 112 hits and 138 blocked shots that he's racked up this season.

