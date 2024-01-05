Faulk (lower body) will not make the trip to Carolina for Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Faulk is expected to skate while the team is away and might be ready to practice Monday, which could open the door for him to return versus Florida on Tuesday. Still, that's a lot of ifs for fantasy players looking for some clarity on the blueliner's status. Prior to getting hurt, the Minnesota native recorded two goals and three assists, including two power-play points, in his previous seven contests and should offer decent offensive upside once cleared to return.