Blues' Justin Faulk: Notches assist
Faulk managed an assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
Faulk's contribution to the offense came on Robert Thomas' second-period goal. It's been a bit of a slow adjustment to the Blues for the 27-year-old, who is up to six helpers in 17 games. Faulk topped 30 points in each of the last six campaigns, but he also never skated less than an average of 22 minutes per game in any season with the Hurricanes. He's averaging only 20:39 in 2019-20, which could account for some of his struggles on offense.
