Blues' Justin Faulk: Notches secondary helper
Faulk recorded an assist, a shot on net and a hit in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Wild.
This was Faulk's fifth assist of the season, and one of those came with the man advantage. Faulk's scoring is down through the first 15 games, as he's averaging 0.33 points per contest after he accumulated 0.43 over the 2018-19 campaign. He continues to start 54.7 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, however, so the success should follow at some point.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.