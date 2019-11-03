Blues' Justin Faulk: Notches secondary helper

Faulk recorded an assist, a shot on net and a hit in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Wild.

This was Faulk's fifth assist of the season, and one of those came with the man advantage. Faulk's scoring is down through the first 15 games, as he's averaging 0.33 points per contest after he accumulated 0.43 over the 2018-19 campaign. He continues to start 54.7 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, however, so the success should follow at some point.