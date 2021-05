Faulk produced an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Faulk had the secondary assist on David Perron's second-period tally. The 29-year-old Faulk is up to 24 points, 117 shots on net, 127 hits and a plus-10 rating through 55 contests. The veteran blueliner has brought physicality and solid offense in his second season with the Blues.