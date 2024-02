Faulk (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday and is regarded as week-to-week, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Faulk hasn't been in the lineup since Jan. 23, so he can be activated whenever he's healthy. He has two goals, 19 points, 47 hits and 77 blocks in 40 outings in 2023-24. With Faulk still unavailable, Tyler Tucker might get some work with the Blues.