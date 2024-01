Faulk (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

The move can be retroactive to last Friday, which is when Faulk was last in the lineup, so the only contest he's not eligible for is Thursday's game versus Vancouver. The 31-year-old has two goals and 17 points in 35 outings this year. When Faulk's healthy, he'll likely resume playing on the top four and receive significant power-play ice time.