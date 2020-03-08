Play

Blues' Justin Faulk: Out Sunday

Faulk (upper body) will not suit up for Sunday's game in Chicago, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Faulk was a game-time decision for Sunday's contest but isn't fit to play yet. He's considered day-to-day, so his status for Monday's home game against the Panthers is questionable. Robert Bortuzzo will fill in on the blue line during his absence.

