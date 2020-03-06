Play

Blues' Justin Faulk: Out with illness Friday

Faulk will miss Friday's game against the Devils due to illness, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Faulk apparently came down with a bug at some point prior to Friday's action, resulting in his removal from the lineup in favor of Carl Gunnarson. He'll have a couple of days to rest up ahead of Sunday's game against the Blackhawks.

