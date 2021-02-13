Faulk scored twice on four shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Faulk opened the scoring on the power play in the first period, and he later added a tally at even strength that stood as the game-winner. The blueliner also assisted on Ivan Barbashev's empty-net goal. Faulk is up to five goals, eight points, 39 shots, a plus-14 rating and 44 hits through 14 contests. With solid all-around numbers, there's plenty of appeal for the 28-year-old in fantasy, especially if he can maintain a large role with the man advantage.