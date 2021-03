Faulk posted an assist and four blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Faulk collected the secondary assist on a Sammy Blais goal in the third period. The 28-year-old Faulk has 13 points, 60 shots on net, 68 hits and 43 blocked shots with a plus-9 rating through 28 games. He's just three points shy of his season output of 16 points last year, which took him 69 outings to accumulate.