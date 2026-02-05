Faulk logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Faulk has eight helpers over his last eight games. The veteran defenseman is up to a total of 30 points (11 goals, 19 helpers), 110 shots on net, 97 blocked shots, 44 hits and a minus-3 rating through 57 appearances. He's been the Blues' most reliable defenseman this season and is two points away from matching his total from 78 regular-season outings in 2024-25.