Faulk registered a shorthanded assist, three hits, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Faulk earned the secondary helper on Ryan O'Reilly's first-period tally. The 29-year-old Faulk has been modestly productive on special teams with five power-play points and two shorthanded assists. The defenseman has 21 points, 112 shots, 118 hits, 80 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 52 contests.