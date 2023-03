Faulk recorded an assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.

Faulk set up Pavel Buchnevich's hat-trick clinching tally in the third period. The helper ended a three-game point drought for Faulk, who has two goals and six helpers over his last 12 games. He's up to 34 points, 167 shots on net, 108 blocked shots, 104 hits and a minus-16 rating through 67 outings overall.