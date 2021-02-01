Faulk notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Faulk hasn't done much offensively this year, as the assist was just his third point in nine contests. He's been stronger in the peripheral metrics, with an impressive plus-11 rating, 24 shots on goal, 34 hits and 11 blocked shots. The 28-year-old had a stretch of six seasons at 30 or more points before stumbling to just 16 points in 69 outings last year. His role in St. Louis is more defensive, but he can still put up decent all-around numbers.