Blues' Justin Faulk: Posts 10th assist

Faulk notched an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Faulk set up Ivan Barbashev for the opening goal early in the first period. With the helper, Faulk is at 14 points, 115 shots on goal and 54 blocks through 54 contests. It's been a difficult first year with the Blues for the veteran defenseman, which has effectively dropped him off the fantasy radar.