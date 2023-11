Faulk logged an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Sharks.

Faulk remained hot with his seventh assist over his last seven outings. The 31-year-old was limited to just one helper across his first eight games of the season. Overall, Faulk has eight assists, 27 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 22 hits and a plus-11 rating through 15 appearances. He remains a steady defenseman in a top-four role.