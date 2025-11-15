Faulk scored a goal in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Faulk has put together a strong November with three goals and three assists over seven games this month. He gave the Blues a 3-1 lead with his second-period tally in this contest. Faulk is up to four goals, 10 points, 32 shots on net, 17 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 18 appearances this season. As long as he continues to chip in fairly steady offense, the 33-year-old blueliner will carry plenty of fantasy value through his category coverage.