Faulk scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings.

Faulk earned his second point of the season, tying the game at 1-1 with a power-play tally. He's been a regular on the second power-play unit as well as the second pairing at even strength to begin 2025-26. Faulk has one goal, one assist, 11 shots on net, nine hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over six appearances. He's reached the 30-point mark in his last 10 full-length seasons, so Faulk has a fairly safe floor for fantasy.