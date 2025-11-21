Faulk scored two goals, including one on the power play, while adding three shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Faulk found the back of the net twice in the first period, and the 33-year-old defenseman is now up to six goals on the season. Five of those goals have come since the beginning of November, a span where he's recorded eight total points across 10 appearances.