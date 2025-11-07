Faulk had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over Buffalo on Thursday.

His goal was the insurance marker into the empty net at 18:58 of the third period. Faulk has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last four games and eight points (three goals, five assists) in 15 games this season (28 shots). The defender is in a four-way tie with Jordan Kyrou (healthy scratch), Jimmy Snuggerud and Robert Thomas for second in team scoring.