Faulk logged six PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 6.

Faulk brought some grit to a contentious game, and while he wasn't credited with an assist on Nathan Walker's tally in the second period, the right-shot blueliner started the play by intercepting a pass in the neutral zone. Through six playoff outings, Faulk has three points, 11 shots on net, 16 hits, eight blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-5 rating. Faulk's place in the Blues' top four isn't in doubt, and he should continue to offer strong all-around production.