Faulk logged an assist and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Faulk has three helpers over his last two contests following a six-game slump. The 32-year-old blueliner helped out on the first of Zachary Bolduc's two tallies in this contest. While offense has come and gone at times for Faulk this season, he still has a reasonable 22 points with 89 shots on net, 62 hits, 79 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 55 outings overall while seeing time in the top four and on the power play.