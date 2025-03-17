Faulk logged two assists and two PIM in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Faulk is surging with five helpers over his last five games. Three of those helpers have come on the power play, including both of his assists Sunday. The 32-year-old is up to 27 points, 104 shots on net, 89 blocked shots, 74 hits and a minus-8 rating through 64 appearances. Faulk is almost guaranteed a large role down the stretch, and so far, he's done an excellent job of replicating the production the Blues lost when Colton Parayko (knee) was shut down for six weeks from March 6.