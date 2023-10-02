Faulk (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup for Monday's preseason contest against the Blue Jackets, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Faulk sat out two preseason games after suffering an injury last Tuesday in a 3-2 win over Columbus. He is slated to play alongside Torey Krug (foot) and work on the second power-play combination in Monday's contest. The 31-year-old Faulk accounted for 11 goals, 50 points, 196 shots on net, 140 blocked shots and 112 hits in 82 games last campaign.
More News
-
Blues' Justin Faulk: Expected to skate Thursday•
-
Blues' Justin Faulk: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Blues' Justin Faulk: Not letting up at finish line•
-
Blues' Justin Faulk: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Blues' Justin Faulk: Gets two points vs. Flyers•
-
Blues' Justin Faulk: Registers two assists Thursday•