Blues' Justin Faulk: Ready to rock
Faulk (upper body) will play in Monday's game against the Panthers, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The 27-year-old missed the past two games with the upper-body issue, but he'll return on the team's third defensive pair. Faulk has been a decent contributor for the Blues, producing 15 points across 20:35 of ice time in 67 games this season.
