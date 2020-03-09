Play

Blues' Justin Faulk: Ready to rock

Faulk (upper body) will play in Monday's game against the Panthers, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 27-year-old missed the past two games with the upper-body issue, but he'll return on the team's third defensive pair. Faulk has been a decent contributor for the Blues, producing 15 points across 20:35 of ice time in 67 games this season.

